COVID-19 in Delhi: Antibodies found in 29 per cent people in August sero-survey

Antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 per cent of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters, he said, 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts here, and the next exercise will begin from September 1.

The sero-prevalence found in North East district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent, Jain said.

There has been an increase of 6 per cent to 50 per cent in prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to the prevalence found in the previous survey, he said.

Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent in the latest survey, the minister said.

Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in age group of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above, Jain said.