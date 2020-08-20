COVID-19: Antibodies found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s containment zones

The latest survey’s findings were submitted to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a COVID review meeting on Thursday.

Antibodies against the COVID-19 infection have been found in 27.7 per cent of people in Punjab’s containment zones, according to the findings of a sero-survey.

This was Punjab’s first exclusive survey and was conducted in five containment zones from August 1 to 17 among a systematically selected random sample population of 1,250 people.

There were earlier surveys, but they were more generalised and conducted by the state government in coordination with the Indian Council of Medical Research, according to a government statement issued here.

A total of 27.7 per cent of the people in Punjab’s containment zones are found to be positive for COVID antibodies, indicating that they have already been infected and have recovered from the coronavirus,? as per the sero-survey’s findings.

The findings showed that the SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) antibodies’ prevalence in the containment zones to be the highest at 40 per cent in Amritsar district, followed by 35.6 per cent in Ludhiana, 33.2 per cent in SAS Nagar, 19.2 per cent in Patiala and 10.8 per cent in Jalandhar district.

The survey report came on a day when Delhi released its second sero-survey findings, which showed that antibodies against the COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 per cent of people in the national capital.