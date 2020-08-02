  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital, son Abhishek to remain in hospital

Aug 02, 2020

Thankfully, my father has tested negative in his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital, Abhishek wrote on his official twitter account.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from Coronavirus and has also been discharged from the hospital after a stay of more than 20 days in the hospital. The news about his recovery was shared by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan who had also been diagnosed Covid-19 positive on July 12. Bachchan took to his twitter account and said that his father tested negative in his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.  In another tweet he also informed that due to some co-morbidities he has again tested positive for Coronavirus and will continue to remain in the hospital.

Thankfully, my father has tested negative in his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital, Abhishek wrote on his official twitter account. He also said that the veteran actor will now stay at home and take rest. He also thanked millions of fans who prayed for his speedy recovery.

Unfortunately due to some co-morbidities I remain positive and will continue to stay in the hospital, Abhishek wrote. He also appeared optimistic about his recovery from the disease soon and said that he would beat the infection and come back healthier. He also said that he was humbled and indebted by the love and support of all the people.

Minutes after the tweet was put out by Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan also shared the good news with his fans and followers on twitter.  Taking the opportunity to thank God, his late parents and millions of followers, the  actor said it was due to the wishes and prayers of all of them that made it possible for him to see this day.

He also thanked the doctors and the nursing staff at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital where he had been lodged for the last 20 days for his excellent care and nursing.

 

 

 

