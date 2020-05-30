COVID-19: Air India pilot tests positive for Coronavirus, Vande Bharat Mission flight returns mid-way

The flight was heading to Moscow to bring the stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission. (Representative image)

An Air India flight on the way to Moscow returned to India mid-way after a pilot tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The flight (AI-1945) returns at Delhi airport at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. The disinfection work of the aircraft is underway, ANI reported. The flight was heading to Moscow to bring the stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission. The flight was in Uzbekistan’s airspace when it was immediately asked to return.

All other crew members have been quarantined. Another flight will take off from Delhi airport to bring back the stranded Indians.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for the sanitisation process after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases have been reported. 11,264 patients have also recovered in the last one day. The death toll has risen to 4,971, while the number of cases reached to 1,73,763 in the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that fighting Coronavirus pandemic is a ‘long battle’. He also outlined that ‘we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve’.

Air India has started the booking from 11:00 AM today for additional flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back the Indians residing in Auckland, Stockholm, Frankfurt, London, Seoul, and USA. The tickets will be booked after visiting the official website of Air India or at the organisation’s booking offices.