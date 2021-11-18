Covid-19: Ahmedabad adds two new micro-containment zones, records 28 fresh cases

Ahmedabad tested 8,200 samples on Tuesday. (File)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday added two new micro-containment zones as the city reported 28 fresh Covid-19 cases. During the day, Gujarat reported 54 cases, its highest daily caseload addition in almost four months.

Ahmedabad, and Gujarat overall, has increased daily testing. However, Surat continues to clock the highest testing figures across the state’s 33 districts — to 11,000 on Tuesday from 9,873 on Sunday. Ahmedabad tested 8,200 samples on Tuesday.

For the past five days, Gujarat has witnessed more caseload additions than the discharged rate.

Ahmedabad’s two new micro-containment zones are eight households with 18 members at Ambawadi’s Karmanya flat and six households of 20 people on three floors of Tulip Citadel at Navrangpura.

A week ago, the civic body declared the first micro-containment zone since June second week.

The state’s health bulletin is also yet to record a Covid-19 death on Monday that was declared by Valsad district officials. The 46-year-old man tested positive for the virus on October 19.

Overall, the state has 291 active cases at present. Of these, 124 are in Ahmedabad district, with the rural limits reporting two fresh cases on Tuesday. According to the daily health bulletin, the rural limits had not reported a single case since July 5.

On Wednesday, Cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghnani said the health department would form 75 teams in each district. These teams will cover 75 villages daily and immunise the non- or partly-vaccinated population over the next 15 days. The initiative is part of the Centre’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign to make vaccines available to people at their homes.

Gujarat on Tuesday announced that it had fully vaccinated over three crore of its eligible population. The state government identified around 65 lakh people who did not get the dose despite being eligible. Of these, 55 lakh have been administered the second dose.

The government added that the remaining 10 lakh would be expeditiously administered the second dose.