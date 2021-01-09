COVID-19: Ahead of mass vaccination drive, PM Modi set to discuss vaccine rollout plan with CMs

The approval for restricted use had been granted to two vaccines on January 3.

Coronavirus vaccination in India: The vaccination drive against coronavirus in India is expected to begin soon. Ahead of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be discussing the rollout of the vaccine with chief ministers of all the states and UTs on January 11, according to a report in The Indian Express. Not only that, before the drive begins, the ruling BJP would also be conducting a huge campaign in an attempt to remove the hesitancy regarding the vaccine among the people and allay their fears.

The Indian drug regulator has allowed the emergency use of two drugs against the pandemic – Bharat Biotech and ICMR-developed Covaxin and Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishief, which is a variant of the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca. The approval for restricted use had been granted on January 3 to both the vaccines.

During the meeting, which would be held virtually, PM Modi is likely to talk about how the Centre is planning to conduct the mass vaccination drive. In the days running up to the drive, almost all states and UTs in the country have conducted dry runs to smooth out any issues that could emerge during the vaccination, while also checking the digital platform that would be used during the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the report cited the BJP as saying that extensive campaigns for vaccination would be worked out, in order to make people more accepting of the vaccine. The campaigns would include all the party leaders, and it would pacify the fears among the people, a senior member of the BJP was cited as saying. This planning, however, would only begin starting Monday.

On the other hand, a meeting of all the state health ministers was conducted on Thursday, during which Mangal Pandey of Bihar said that the MPs and MLAs should also be administered the vaccine on priority. Keeping in view of the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament from January 29, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha presiding officers could hold discussions with the government seeking priority administration of the vaccine to the MPs.