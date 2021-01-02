Covid-19: After Oxford vaccine, expert panel recommends conditional nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

The panel on Friday recommended that the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine be given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India with conditions.

Coronavirus vaccine update: After giving its approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) on Saturday gave its nod for Covaxin for the emergence use.

According to sources, the panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin in India, news agency PTI reported.

