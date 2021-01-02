Covid-19: After Oxford vaccine, expert panel recommends conditional nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

Coronavirus vaccine update: After giving its approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) on Saturday gave its nod for Covaxin for the emergence use.
According to sources, the panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin in India, news agency PTI reported.
The panel on Friday recommended that the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine be given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India with conditions.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.