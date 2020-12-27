  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 active caseload slips to 2.78 lakh after 170 days: Health ministry

December 27, 2020 1:37 PM

In a statement, the ministry said the country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases.

The COVID-19 active caseload in the country dipped to 2.78 lakh on Sunday, the lowest after 170 days, the Union Health Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases.

“India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India’s total positive cases,” it said. The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakh and presently stands at 94,82,848, the ministry said.

“The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.82 per cent. The ministry said the daily new caseload dropped below 19,000 after 6 months. A total of 18,732 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The new added cases were 18,653 on July 1.

The ministry said 76.52 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. “Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases,” it said. India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,01,87,850 on Sunday.

