COVID-19 active caseload in India slumps below 3 lakh

The high level of testing on a daily basis combined with high levels of recoveries along with steadily declining new cases have led to a slide in the mortality rate, the ministry underscored.

India’s COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh, the lowest in 163 days and comprises just 2.90 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total active cases stand at 2,92,518. On July 12, the active cases had last settled below three lakh at 2,92,258.

Less than 20,000 daily new cases (19,556) were added to the national tally in a day after 173 days. A net decline of 11,121 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours.

The share of active caseload in the total cases has further shrunk below 3 per cent to 2.90 per cent, the ministry highlighted.

“India has achieved a new low in daily cases. Less than 20,000 daily new cases (19,556) were added to the national tally in a day after 173 days. The new added cases were 19,148 on July 2,” the ministry said.

India’s active cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (219). The figure is much higher for countries like the US, Italy, Brazil, Turkey and Russia, it underlined.

The total recoveries have surged to 96,36,487. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 93,43,969, the ministry said. A total of 30,376 cases have recovered in a span of 24 hours. New recoveries have been exceeding the new cases continuously since the last 25 days.

Of the new recovered cases, 75.31 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,053 recoveries. Kerala follows with 4,494 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 2,342 daily recoveries.

The ministry said that 75.69 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,423 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,834 new cases while West Bengal reported 1,515 new cases yesterday.

Ten states and UTs account for 76.74 per cent of the 301 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of the new fatalities, 18.27 per cent are from Maharashtra which reported 55 deaths. West Bengal and Kerala follow with 41 and 27 new deaths, respectively.