COVID-19: 67,735 new cases take India’s virus tally to 73,07,097

By: |
October 15, 2020 10:21 AM

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 812390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

