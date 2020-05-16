COVID-19: 65-year-old pneumonia patient dies, toll rises to 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The doctor said the cause of death was COVID-19 along with pneumonia and severe sepsis (a life-threatening complication of an infection).

A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and was found positive for coronavirus on Friday, became the fifth COVID-19 casualty in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, hospital officials said on Saturday.

The man, a resident of Sector 8 in Nodia, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on May 12, they said.

He was being treated with antibiotics and supportive therapy, GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

“He was detected positive for COVID-19 on May 15 at 8 pm. His condition suddenly deteriorated and he expired on May 15 at 10.36 pm at GIMS,” Gupta said in a statement.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here:

The doctor said the cause of death was COVID-19 along with pneumonia and severe sepsis (a life-threatening complication of an infection).

Earlier, four men from Gautam Buddh Nagar — two of them aged 62, one 60 and another 71 — have died due to coronavirus, according to district officials.

A total 242 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, till Friday, while 169 patients were cured and discharged, leaving 69 active cases in the district, according to officials.