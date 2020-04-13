COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases.

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said. Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases. The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the ministry said in its daily update on Sunday.

Seven new clusters, or common places of gatherings, were found, including one linked to a restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex. The restaurant is linked to eight cases and McDonald’s is linked to five infections.

Thirty-one of the 976 patients still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while most others are stable or improving.

There are 988 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19. They are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, said the ministry. The death toll stands at eight.

Four additional cases are linked to the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 82.

The number of work permit holders working in Singapore and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, “especially as we undertake more aggressive testing in dormitories”, said the ministry.

Authorities further tightened circuit breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches. Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from April 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries. The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December has killed 114,185 people and infected over 1.8 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections (556,044) and deaths (over 20,000), according to Johns Hopkins University data