Covid-19: 491 new cases, two more deaths in Delhi; Positivity rate 3.48%

Delhi on Saturday recorded 491 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent, while two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the capital’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,43,517, while the death toll rose to 26,291, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of 14,113 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Friday recorded 601 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, and zero death.

The city on Thursday recorded 520 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent and one death.

The capital had logged 490 cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent and three deaths on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the capital recorded 400 cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one death.

Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 108 were occupied on Saturday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,894, down from 2,010 the previous day. As many as 1,309 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 216 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.