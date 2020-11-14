  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 44,684 new cases take India’s virus tally to 87,73,479

By: |
November 14, 2020 10:36 AM

The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479.

The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.04 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479. The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent. There are 4,80,719 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprises 5.48 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 44684 new cases take India’s virus tally to 8773479
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi’s COVID-19 situation should come under control in 7-10 days, will take more steps: Arvind Kejriwal
2Russian, North Korean hackers targeting corona vaccine work, alleges Microsoft
3Help! Labs looting us, fix maximum rate for RT-PCR corona test: Plea in Supreme Court