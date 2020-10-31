  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: 413 more test positive in Uttarakhand

By: |
October 31, 2020 8:29 PM

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported a maximum of 96, followed by Rudraprayag (65), Pauri (52), Tehri (45), Haridwar (33), Nainital (32), Chamoli (29), Uttarkashi (20), Udham Singh Nagar (17), Bageshwar (11), Almora (9), Pitgoragarh (3) and Champawat (1).

Pandemics like Covid-19 highlight the importance of both, science and public policy, rising above the mire of dogma, prejudice and sectarian interests that entrap political decision making in many spheres.Twelve more novel coronavirus patients died at different hospitals in the state, bringing the toll to 1,023

Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 62,328 on Saturday with the detection of 413 new cases, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,023, according to a health department bulletin. Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported a maximum of 96, followed by Rudraprayag (65), Pauri (52), Tehri (45), Haridwar (33), Nainital (32), Chamoli (29), Uttarkashi (20), Udham Singh Nagar (17), Bageshwar (11), Almora (9), Pitgoragarh (3) and Champawat (1), the bulletin said.

Twelve more novel coronavirus patients died at different hospitals in the state, bringing the toll to 1,023, according to the state health department bulletin. It said Uttarakhand now has a COVID-19 recovery count of 56,923, while 499 patients have migrated out of the state and 3,883 are under treatment.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 413 more test positive in Uttarakhand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Impossible to wipe off COVID spread through lockdown, treat mask as vaccine: Satyendar Jain
2Covid-19 unlock: Passengers can travel on all seats of buses from Nov 1, says Gahlot
31,822 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP’s tally to over 4.81 lakh; death toll 7,025