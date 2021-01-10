  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 4.5 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in first phase in Rajasthan, says health minister

January 10, 2021 2:17 PM

Sharma said data of 4,36,146 government and private sector health workers had been uploaded on COVIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) software by 1 pm on Saturday.

covid 19 vaccines,covid 19Orientation of 1,66,188 people in 10 categories including public representatives has been done so far. (Representational image)

Preparations for rolling out COVID-19 vaccination programme in Rajasthan have been made and around 4.5 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday.

He said the first phase of vaccination will be conducted at 282 sessions sites from January 16 onwards. Of them, two sites including Jaipur and Ajmer will be interactive.

”Rajasthan is all prepared for the vaccination programme… 3,689 medical institutions in the government sector and 2,969 medical institutions in the private sector have been identified for the vaccination programme in the first phase and 5,626 vaccination parties have been trained,” he said at a press conference here.

He said the government has set up three state-level, seven divisional-level, 34 (medical) district-level vaccine stores, and 2,444 cold chain points are functional at community and primary health centres.

Sharma said 18,654 vaccinators have been trained so far.

Orientation of 1,66,188 people in 10 categories including public representatives has been done so far, he added.

