COVID-19: 37 new cases, zero death in Delhi

Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health bulletin here.

Delhi has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the infection.

Twenty-two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,825. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091, it added.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,090 tests, including 45,021 RT-PCR, the previous day. There are 349 active cases of which 128 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 88, it added.