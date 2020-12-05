  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 36,652 new cases take India’s virus tally to 96,08,211

By:
December 5, 2020 10:24 AM

The death toll climbed to 1,39,700 with the coronavirus virus claiming 512 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.08 lakh with 36,652 new cases in a day, while 90,58,822 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

There are 4,09,689 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

There are 4,09,689 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

