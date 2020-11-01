  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 26 deaths, 1,989 fresh coronavirus cases in UP

November 1, 2020 4:45 PM

In the study, the scientists reviewed almost 50 studies on the synergistic impact of COVID-19 on people with NCDs in low and middle-income countries such as Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Nigeria.In the past 24 hours, over 1.51 lakh samples were tested.

Twenty-six more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 1,989 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 4,83,832, a statement said. So far, 7,051 people have succumbed to the disease in the state.
According to the statement, the maximum eight deaths took place in Lucknow, followed by two each in Bulandshahr and Raebareli.

State capital Lucknow reported 253 fresh cases, followed by 173 from Gautam Buddh Nagar; 154 from Ghaziabad; and 121 from Meerut. In the past 24 hours, 2,390 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospitals, the statement said. It said till now 4,53,458 patients have recovered from the disease.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 23,323, it said. In the past 24 hours, over 1.51 lakh samples were tested. Till now, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested, the statement added.

