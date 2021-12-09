  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 23 Omicron cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

December 09, 2021 10:48 PM

Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally there are 2303 cases, the sources said.

The health officials gave a detailed presentation on Omnicron variant and other issues related to COVID-19. (File/Reuters)The health officials gave a detailed presentation on Omnicron variant and other issues related to COVID-19. (File/Reuters)

Top officials of Health Ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources said.

The health officials gave a detailed presentation on Omnicron variant and other issues related to COVID-19.

Health Secretary, ICMR Director General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue ‘Challenges posed by Omicron variant of COVID-19’.

On the question of booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said if required, a third dose can be taken, but only after nine months of the second dose, the sources said.

During the meeting, members suggested that tackling COVID-19 is like game of police-thief and authorities “should stay ahead of the virus,” the sources said.

According to sources, during their presentation, officials underlined the need for versatility of the vaccine which is effective against different variants.

There are more than 100 countries which are accepting vaccine certificates issued by the Indian government for international travel, they said, according to the sources.

 

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
