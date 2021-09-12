COVID-19: 22 new cases, zero death recorded in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04 pc

Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.
