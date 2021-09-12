  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: 22 new cases, zero death recorded in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04 pc

By: |
September 12, 2021 5:53 PM

Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083.

Covid-19 third wave DelhiA total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

