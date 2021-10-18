COVID-19: 214 new cases, 12 deaths in Karnataka

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded 2 deaths, and one each from Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Tumakuru and Udupi.

The number of COVID-19 fresh cases in Bengaluru urban fell below 100, as Karnataka on Monday reported 214 new infections and 12 deaths, taking the caseload to 29,83,673 and death toll to 37,953, the health department said. The day also saw 488 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,527.

Bengaluru urban logged 83 new cases, as the city saw 151 discharges and 4 deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 9,164. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.27 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 5.61 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest of fresh cases with 27, Dakshina Kannada 22, Tumakuru 14, Hassan and Shivamogga 13.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,49,501 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,765 and Tumakuru 1,20,560.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,541, followed by Mysuru 1,75,983 and Tumakuru 1,19,191.

Cumulatively a total of 4,94,89,011 samples have been tested, of which 77,901 were tested on Monday alone.