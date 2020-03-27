COVID-19: 2 women in Noida, one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus

By: |
Published: March 27, 2020 4:41:37 PM

Three more persons – two women in Noida and one man in Greater Noida – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, coronavirus risk in India, chances of coronavirus spreading to India, study on coronavirus risk, Coronavirus latest updates, Coronavirus outbreak, n95 mask, wuhan university, sars, nipah virus, n95 respirator mask, kerala virus, karona, carona, Coronavirus symptoms, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus medicine, Coronavirus prevention, coronavirus treatment breakthrough, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus narendra modi statement, PM Modi on coronavirus, PM Modi holi coronavirus, coronavirus all you need to know, coronavirus india, corona updates, corona alert india, coronavirus treatment research, coronavirus MIT research, covid-19 researchThe women, a mother-daughter duo, are residents of Sector 137, while the man lives in Omnicron-3 of Greater Noida.

Three more persons – two women in Noida and one man in Greater Noida – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials said. The women, a mother-daughter duo, are residents of Sector 137, while the man lives in Omnicron-3 of Greater Noida, district Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

“All patients have been admitted at the Super Specialty Pediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute in Sector 30 of Noida,” Bhargava said. Health department officials suspected that all three cases could be related to the same UK-based carrier who may have already infected five others working for a fire safety firm in Sector 135.

Related News

The district administration has temporarily sealed their residential society and the sector concerned for a period of 48 hours to carry out sanitization work there. ‘No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies.” District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Union Health Ministry. Also, 66 people were either cured or discharged, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 2 women in Noida one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting to review COVID-19 management
2Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most confirmed COVID-19 cases in world
3Coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 positive cases cross 720; 17 dead