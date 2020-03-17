COVID-19: 2 Italy-returned ITBP quarantine inmates test positive

Published: March 17, 2020

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday.

Two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at an ITBP quarantine facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The two inmates have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, they added.

There are 154 males and 64 females in this group.

