COVID-19: 2 Italy-returned ITBP quarantine inmates test positive

Two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at an ITBP quarantine facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.
The two inmates have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, they added.
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, were brought here from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area.
There are 154 males and 64 females in this group.
