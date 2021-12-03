COVID-19: 18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive; genome sequencing for Omicron underway, says govt

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that RTPCR tests of 16,000 passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries have been conducted so far, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.
He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers.
Replying to a debate on the pandemic in the Lok Sabha, he said the Union government has taken measures to make the country ready for any future challenges and adopted the buffer stock policy to ensure that all states have enough medicines to deal with any further surge in COVID-19 cases.
“A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise,” he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.