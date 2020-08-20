COVID-19: 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi’s tally to 1,57,354; death toll mounts to 4,257

The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 4,257, it said.

The national capital recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257, authorities said.

Twenty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

This is the highest number of deaths since August 7, when the city recorded 23 fatalities, according to the data.

The number of deaths recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday was 12 and 9 respectively.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,57,354?cases, of which 1,41,826 have recovered or been discharged. The recovery rate stands at 90.13 per cent, it said.

There are 11,271 active?cases, of which 5,707 are under home isolation.

As many as 6,010 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 10,994 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 13,75,193 tests have been conducted till date. The test per million population stands at 72,378, it said.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 7.14 per cent.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.