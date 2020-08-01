COVID-19: 1,118 fresh Coronavirus cases; 26 more deaths in Delhi

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated.
The national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday.
The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated.
There are 10,596 active cases, of which 5,560 are under home isolation.
The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.
As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,50,939 tests have been conducted till date — 55,312 tests per million population, it said.
In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.
The recovery rate has increased to more than 89 per cent.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.