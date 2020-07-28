COVID-19: 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections take Delhi’s tally to 1,32,275; death toll rises to 3,881

On Monday, the daily case count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months.

Delhi recorded 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.32 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,881, authorities said.

Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

The active caseload stood at 10,887, down from 10,994 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,853 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,881 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,32,275.