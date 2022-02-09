  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: 1 crore adolescents in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated, says Mansukh Mandaviya

As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Written by PTI
kids vaccine
Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine. (File/PTI)

Over one crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine.

“What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Mandaviya tweeted.

With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705), according to provisional reports till 7 am.

As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3 across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.