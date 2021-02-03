  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covaxin rolled out in West Bengal, 60 beneficiaries to be inoculated on first day

February 3, 2021 2:35 PM

A second consignment of Covaxin vaccines reached the city from Hyderabad earlier in the day, the official added.

covaxin coronavirus vaccine in IndiaSo far, Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, has been administered to nearly three lakh people in Bengal.

The West Bengal health department on Wednesday rolled out Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at three vaccination centres in the city — each set to inoculate 20 frontline COVID-19 warriors during the day — an official said.

The three centres — state-run SSKM hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Kolkata Medical College and Hospital – would be administering the vaccines to health and civic workers, after they sign a consent form.

“Everyone receiving Covaxin doses are required to sign an informed consent form. Today, a total of 60 beneficiaries at the three sites will be administered this vaccine. We do not want to take any chance. Slowly and slowly, we will speed up the process,” the official told.

So far, Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, has been administered to nearly three lakh people in Bengal.

Among those who received Covaxin on the first day are National Health Mission managing director Saumitra Mohan, its programme officer Smita Sanyal Sukla and Directorate of Medical Education head Dr Debasish Bhattacharya.

