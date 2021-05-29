Covaxin production to be ramped up to 6-7 crore doses by July-August: Health ministry

“There have been some unfounded media reports on unaccounted vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech. These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter. The claims of Bharat Biotech having six crore doses is an error of comprehension among some quarters reporting the said matter,” the ministry said in its statement.

The monthly production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be increased to 6-7 crore doses in July-August from 1 crore doses in April, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

According to a statement released by the health ministry, Covaxin production will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly sevenfold by July-August. It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September, the statement added.

“There have been some unfounded media reports on unaccounted vaccine doses of Bharat Biotech. These reports are incorrect and are not supported by full information on the matter. The claims of Bharat Biotech having six crore doses is an error of comprehension among some quarters reporting the said matter,” the ministry said in its statement.

As of May 28, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the government. Out of these, 2,20,89,880 doses, including wastage, have been consumed by all states/UTs in the ongoing vaccination drive. A total of 55,76,980 doses are at present available with the states/UTs. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month.

(With inputs from PTI)