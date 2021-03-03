  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covaxin phase 3 trial results out, Bharat Biotech says its Covid vaccine has 81% efficacy rate

Updated: Mar 03, 2021 5:53 PM

As per the information provided by Bharat Biotech, the vaccine is up to 81 percent effective after its second dose in preventing the Coronavirus infection. The company also shared that the phase 3 clinical trials were conducted on a sample of 25,800 participants, which is the largest group of trial participants conducted in the country so far.

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharma major, has released the efficacy data of its Coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ on Wednesday. reported. According to news agency ANI, the company said that its Coronavirus vaccine efficacy rate is 81 per cent as per the results of the third phase of human trials. The latest vaccine efficacy data could prove to be a shot in the arm of the pharma company as the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) vaccine efficacy rate was pegged at 70 percent only in the phase 3 human trials.

Presently, the Indian drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the use of two Coronavirus vaccines in the country namely SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The DGCI had given the emergency approval to BharatBiotech on the basis of its phase 1 and phase 2 trial results along with interim data of phase 3 trials submitted by the company to the regulator. The DGCI had said that the decision to grant emergency approval to the vaccine maker was given on the basis of earlier phases of clinical trials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading the Coronavirus fight of the country from the front was also vaccinated with the Bharat Biotech vaccine on Monday. The company had said that the decision of PM Modi to get vaccinated with the indigenous Bharat Biotech vaccine would further strengthen the trust of people in the Covid19 vaccine and dispel their fears about the vaccine.

With the third and final phase of the Covaxin vaccine out, the company’s fortune are expected to change dramatically as India’s neighbouring countries and allies might demand Covaxin consignment. So far, major countries which have sought India’s help in getting access to the Coronavirus vaccine, demanded SII manufactured Covishield vaccine only as it had completed its phase 3 trials.

However with the completion of phase 3 trials and a better efficacy rate of about 81 percent, the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is also going to be in demand in India and across the world.

