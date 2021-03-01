Covaxin or Covishield? Supreme Court judges can’t choose between vaccines, says Health Ministry

Supreme Court judges, both sitting and retired, along with their family members will get COVID-19 vaccine shots from tomorrow.

Supreme Court judges will not be allowed to choose between two COVID-19 vaccines available for inoculation, the Health Ministry clarified on Monday. According to the news agency ANI, the process of vaccination will be done entirely through the CoWin system. “Government Facility (CGHS Dispensary) within the Supreme Court to be used,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Supreme Court judges, both sitting and retired, along with their family members will get COVID-19 vaccine shots from tomorrow. Earlier, some reports claimed that the judges of the top court will have the option to choose between Covishield or Covaxin vaccines. While Covaxin is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India is developing Covishield.

Meanwhile, the government has started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination. In this phase, those above the age of 60 years along with people over 45 years with comorbidities are being inoculated. Setting the pace for the second phase of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was administered the dose of Covaxin.

Modi appealed to people eligible for vaccination to get inoculated and make India COVID-19 free. He later posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated at AIIMS.

People eligible for vaccination in the second phase can make an appointment using CoWin 2.0 portal. They can also other platforms like Aarogya Setu App. While vaccination is completely free at all government hospitals, people visiting private hospitals for vaccination will be charged up to Rs 250 per shot. The government has fixed the price of each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 150 and has allowed private hospitals to charge up to Rs 100 as a service fee.

Officials said that there are around 43 lakh people in the specified age group eligible for vaccination in the second phase. They need to carry their photo identity cards to the inoculation center.