Covaxin: New hope for first indigenous Covid19 vaccine, ICMR to fast track human clinical trials, says report

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is fast-tracking clinical trials of India’s indigenous Coronavirus vaccine (BBV152 COVID Vaccine).

Coronavirus vaccine latest news: A big news on development of coronavirus vaccine! ICMR has announced that it is planning to fast track the human clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine which is being developed in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), news agency PTI reported. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is fast-tracking clinical trials of India’s indigenous Coronavirus vaccine (BBV152 COVID Vaccine).

ICMR in its letter said that the development of India’s first indigenous covid19 vaccine is govt of India’s top priority and is being monitored at the highest level. ICMR and Bharat Biotech are developing COVAXIN from a strain of SARS CoV-2 virus isolated by ICMR and National Institute of Virology at Pune. ICMR, in partnership with BBIL have jointly worked on its preclinical trial and now on clinical development of the vaccine.

According to PTI, ICMR has selected 12 institutes, one of which is from Odisha, for clinical trials of COVAXIN, PTI quoted an official as saying. The official also added that Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital which is under the SOA Deemed to be University is selected by ICMR to undertake human clinical trials of India’s first covid19 vaccine.

The report added that the selected institutes are advised to fast track all approvals related to this and initiate the clinical trial. They are also asked to ensure that the enrollment of subjects is initiated during the first week of July. Apart from Odisha’s IMS and SUM Hospital here, the other ten institutes selected for the human clinical trial are from Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gorakhpur, Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Goa, PTI report added.