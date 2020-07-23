Covaxin clinical trials at AIIMS: Vaccine to be given to 10 volunteers in one go; check details

Dr Rai also said that so far the hospital has zeroed in on 14 volunteers and collected their samples.

Covaxin clincal trials at AIIMS to begin this Saturday! Days after getting the approval of its Ethics committee to conduct the human trials of the country’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, AIIMS, New Delhi is expected to vaccinate the first set of volunteers by Saturday, according to an IE report. Dr Sanjay Rai, the principal investigator in the trial at the institute told the Indian Express that the screening and recruitment of volunteers who will be administered the medicine from Saturday onwards has begun. A total of 10 volunteers will be vaccinated at the New Delhi institute in the first set and subsequently more volunteers will be enrolled by the hospital.

Dr Rai also said that so far the hospital has zeroed in on 14 volunteers and collected their samples. The results of the samples of the volunteers will be out till Friday and soon the hospital would begin administering the vaccine, he added. Detailed medical check-up of volunteers are being conducted by the institute to ensure that the person who is vaccinated is not suffering from any pre-existing disease or co-morbidities.

Earlier, the institute had invited volunteers to participate in the first phase clinical trials of the vaccine. According to the IE report, more than 2000 people have evinced interest to participate in the trials. AIIMS, New Delhi is one of the 12 institutes in the country where clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted. The two other medical institutes participating in the first phase trials are PostGraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak and AIIMS Patna. These two institutes have also started the clinical trials. The trials at the New Delhi AIIMS got delayed as the approval of the Ethics Committee took some time.

A total of 375 volunteers will be administered the vaccine in phase 1 of the trial and 100 out of the lot will be conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi alone. Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine, has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). More than 100 other vaccine candidates for Covid-19 are undergoing different phases of the clinical and animal trials across the world.