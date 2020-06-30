Covaxin: India’s first COVID19 vaccine candidate from Bharat Biotech to begin human trials; check details

Other Indian pharma companies are also chipping in with their efforts to aid the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech: Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the country’s top drug regulator, has granted Bharat Biotech India permission to conduct human clinical trials for ‘Covaxin’ making it the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate to obtain this approval. After securing regulatory approvals, the company conducted extensive preclinical studies within two months. The human trials are scheduled to begin in July across India. The inactivated candidate for the vaccine was produced and manufactured at the BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3 ) high containment facility of Bharat’s Biotech based at Genome Valley, Hyderabad..

Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for phase I & II human clinical trials after the submission of results of the pre-clinical studies that established a successful immune response. The vaccine was developed in conjunction with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

This is not the first landmark for Bharat Biotech as the company had also produced the H1N1 vaccine during the outbreak of swine flu in the country. Reportedly, it has global patents for around 140 products along with a portfolio of over 16 vaccines.

Other Indian pharma companies are also chipping in with their efforts to aid the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Cadila Healthcare was the first among Indian players to announce a vaccine candidate and has already started the pre-clinical trials. Serum Institute and Panacea Biotec are also making efforts to lead Indian candidates for the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Health agencies and pharmaceutical companies across the world are racing against the time to develop an effective vaccine that can curb the spread of the coronavirus, if not eradicate it completely. According to the draft landscape of Covid-19 vaccines by the World Health Organization on June 22, there are 13 experimental vaccines in clinical trials and other 129 in the pre-clinical evaluation stage.