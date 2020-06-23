Coronil: Govt to examine Patanjali’s claims on its Covid-19 medicine, seeks all facts and details

The “Coronakit” launched by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali in Haridwar today. (Image: Patanjali Ayurved/Twitter)

The Ministry of AYUSH has taken note of the claims by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved regarding its Coronil medicine. Patanajali claims that Coronil can help in the treatment of Coronavirus. The ministry said that it has asked for facts and details regarding the same. The AYUSH Ministry said that they have informed the concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company, Patanjali, that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines come under the purview of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules and directives issued by the Union Government in the wake of COVID outbreak. Ministry had also issued a Gazette Notification No. L.11011/8/2020/AS dated 21st April, 2020 stating all the requirements and the manner the research studies on COVID-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken.

AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for COVID19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The company asked to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising/publicising such claims till issue is duly examined.

The Ayush Minsutry has asked Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. to provide details of the name and composition of the medicines which are being claimed for COVID-19 treatment at the earliest. It has also asked for site(s)/hospital(s), where Patanjali conducted its research study for COVID-19 treatment and other details regarding protocol,size of the sample/s, clearance by Institutional Ethics Committee, registration with CTRI and results data of the study (ies). It further asked the company to stop advertising/publicizing such claims on COVID-19 treatment till the issue is duly examined.

Ministry has also requested Uttrakhand Government’s Licensing Authority to provide copies of license and product approval details of Patanjali’s Coronil, the Ayurvedic medicines which is being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.