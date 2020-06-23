Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to launch Ayurvedic medicine Coronil for coronavirus! All you need to know

The trial was conducted by Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines.

Fighting Coronavirus pandemic: Patanjali’s Ayurvedic medicine set to be launched! Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to launch its medicine for COVID-19! As India continues to see a sharp increase in coronavirus cases every day, the quest for medicine and vaccine against the disease has picked up pace. All over the world, scientists and health authorities have been working tirelessly to come up with a treatment for COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc globally. Amidst this, the ayurvedic consumer goods company founded by Baba Ramdev has also been looking at alternative medicinal measures to come up with a cure, it seems. The medicine, being called Coronil, will be launched on June 23, i.e.Tuesday, at 12 noon, Patanjali Ayurved Limited MD Acharya Balkrishna announced on Twitter on Monday evening.

In the post, Acharya Balkrishna announced that it is the first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine against the coronavirus contagion. The medicine has been manufactured by Haridwar’s Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited in Haridwar, based on a joint research by Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar and the National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

In a press release, Patanjali also said that it will disclose the results of the randomised clinical trials conducted on COVID-19 patients while controlling the placebo. The trial was conducted by Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines. The disclosure would be made by co-founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, while the scientists, doctors and researchers involved in the trial would also be present. The event would be held at the Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Earlier this month, news agency ANI had quoted Acharya Balkrishna as saying that they had first conducted a simulation after which compounds that could fight the novel coronavirus were identified. He further said that they then conducted clinical trials on several patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and the results were favourable. He had further said, according to ANI, that after taking their medicine, the patients recovered within five to 14 days, after which they tested negative for the disease.

Coronavirus-induced COVID-19 has caused a global pandemic, due to which the number of cases all over the world have reached nearly 90 lakh. In India itself, the cases as on Monday stood at 4.25 lakh, while the total number of deaths are over 13,000. A cure for the disease is of utmost importance at the moment, and all branches of medicine – modern as well as alternative – have been working hard towards achieving that goal.