Coronil controversy: Uttarakhand govt issues notice to Patanjali over Covid drug claim

Patanjali’s pack of Ayurvedic medicines — Swasari Vati, Coronil tablet and Anu Taila has been priced at Rs 545.

The Uttarakhand Ayurved Department will issue a notice to Patanjali seeking an explanation on how the firm got the permission to make Covid-19 medicine kits.

“As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them licence. They did not mention coronavirus, we only approved licence for immunity booster, cough and fever,” news agency ANI reported quoting a licence officer at the department.

The official also said that a company cannot publish advertisements in electronic or print media without approval of the state licensing authority and an explanation will be sought on the same.

Hours after Patanjali on Tuesday claimed to have developed medicines to cure the novel coronavirus, the ministry of Ayush directed the company to stop advertising and publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined.

“In order to make this ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for Covid treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies),” the ministry said in a statement.

Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna said that the company has submitted all the documents to the ministry and the “communication gap has been resolved”.

The firm said that in the first phase to determine the efficacy of the medicines, a clinical controlled study was undertaken across cities including Ahmedabad and New Delhi and close to 280 patients were examined. The results showed 100% recovery and no deaths. During the clinical controlled trials, nearly 69% of the 95 patients recovered in three days while 100% recovery was achieved in seven days, Ramdev said.

The clinical trials have been stated to be jointly done by Patanjali Research Institute and NIMS University, Jaipur.