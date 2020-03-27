Coronavirus: You’re a fighter and you will overcome, tweets Modi after UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive

Boris Johnson today tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

Shortly after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi on Friday sent him his best wishes and said that he was a “fighter and will overcome this challenge as well”. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.”

This comes after Johnson took to micro-blogging site to announce to the world that he had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” the UK Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He also posted a video message on Twitter saying that he had developed a mild symptoms of coronavirus – temperature and persistent cough. “On the advice of chief medical officer, I took a test that has come out positive. So, I am working from home and self isolating – that is entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson said.

Till yesterday, the UK had reported 9533 cases 1452 deaths due to coronavirus. So far, the worst hit country in Europe is Italy with 74386 cases and 5210 deaths. India has also witnessed a sudden jump in its number and currently has over 700 positive cases and 17 deaths.