Coronavirus: Woman with no history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19 in Noida

By: |
Published: March 24, 2020 4:31:52 PM

The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed -- no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases, the administration said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.

A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for COVID-19 here, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials said on Tuesday.

The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined, while their housing society has been completely sealed — no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases, the administration said.

Related News

“A new positive case for coronavirus has been detected…. The society has been temporarily sealed from 2 pm of March 24 till 10 am of March 26. Entry into or exit from the society will not be allowed during the period,” District Magistrate B N Singh said.

According to officials, the woman has no history of foreign travel but her husband is an auditor and one of his London-based clients had recently visited him.

The woman first showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested, while the husband and the daughter’s test results are awaited, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 33 such cases, including a foreign national, while the national figure stood at 492 – including nine deaths — till Tuesday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Woman with no history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19 in Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus Outbreak: No community spread of the virus yet, govt is ready, says NITI Aayog member
2US: 139 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day, Donald Trump signs executive order to prevent medical supplies hoarding
3Kerala in semi-lockdown, bars temporarily shut as fight against COVID-19 intensifies