Coronavirus: With 25% to 27% positivity rate, Pune’s Covid-19 positive cases expected to surge

As of June 28, 2020, Pune district has 48,672 active cases with recoveries at 56.74%. (File image)

With positivity rate of 25% to 27%, Pune’s Covid-19 positive cases are expected to rise further and remain at higher levels next few days. The administration was preparing for the situation to worsen over the next few days and has decided to set up jumbo hospitals.

Their projections indicate one lakh plus cases by August. Pune’s divisional commissioner, Deepak Mahisekar, said the current rise in positive cases was on account of higher testing and aggressive contact tracing and he expected to see a dip in cases from August 15 onwards.

As of June 28, 2020, Pune district has 48,672 active cases with recoveries at 56.74%. Total cases were at 78,130 and Pune had seen 1,838 Covid-19 deaths so far. Pune city accounts for a large chunk of the cases with total cases at 49,217. Active cases in Pune city are at 18,546 and it is expected to go to 27,000 by August. There were 744 critical patients and 1,182 deaths in Pune city. The Pimpri Chinchwad areas had seen a total of 17,678 cases with 316 deaths reported.

Sahil Deo, co-founder of CPC Analytics, said the case fatality ratio as well as the ratio of critical cases hasn’t really dropped in the last few days as it needs too. While active cases are seen to stabilize, but too early to conclude anything, Deo said. Pune’s case fatality ratio was at 2.4%. The administration has set a target to bring this down case fatality ratio to 1% and positivity ratio to 10%. ICMR norms say positivity should be less than 10%.

The district administration acknowledged that availability of beds remained an issue and this was being addressed. Maharashtra deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, had announced setting up of three jumbo hospitals in Pune over the next couple of days similar to the ones set up in in Mumbai. Each of these hospital will have 800 beds. The first hospital was coming up at the College of Engineering Pune. The City also got 1,107 new oxygenated beds which took the total such beds to 3,323 and an additional 127 ICU beds. A centralized bed management system has also been put in place.