Coronavirus: Will take all possible steps to evacuate foreign nationals, says China

China on Wednesday clarified that it will take all possible steps to provide necessary arrangements in evacuating foreign nationals in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.The move comes after India urged China to making arrangements to airlift its nationals from Wuhan, the region where the deadly viral infection was first reported. The Indian Embassy in China is in constant touch with the Chinese government authorities for logistics concerning the emergency evacuation of people.

In a tweet on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Beijing had requested all concerned citizens to address their emails to helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in. The Indian Embassy has also provided three hotline numbers- +8618610952903, +8618612083629, +8618612083617, to deal with the ongoing emergency situation.

It also asked its nationals staying in Wuhan and Hubei province to immediately inform the embassy if they encounter a shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has begun the evacuation process of Indians affected by the deadly coronavirus in China’s Hubei province.

So far the Government of Indi has made the arrangements to evacuate more than 250 nationals who are mostly students and professionals from Hubei province.

The Ministry of Health Affairs has asked the citizens to refrain from traveling to China as the death toll has crossed 100. The Ministry also asked the people who wish to visit the neighboring country to check and monitor their health closely.

The ministry has also established laboratories at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and NIV-Pune for testing samples.

The government has also increased the number of airports from 7 to 21 to conduct thermal screening of passengers coming from the neighboring country. These airports are Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Gaya, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Trivandrum, Trichy. Varanasi, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, and Goa.