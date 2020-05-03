Coronavirus: West Bengal reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 127 fresh cases in 48 hrs

The bulletin said 4,471 samples were tested during this period.

Fifteen more people have died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 and 127 people tested positive in 48 hours, taking the number of cases to 886, the state health department said on Saturday. With 199 people cured of the disease and 48 deaths, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 624. The government did not issue any bulletin on the COVID-19 status on Friday. On Saturday, it said 60 patients were discharged in 48 hours.

The bulletin said 4,471 samples were tested during this period to check COVID-19 and the total number of tests conducted in West Bengal is 20,976. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 886 while the figure put up by the Union Health Ministry website is 795.

The state government has constituted an audit committee of doctors which ascertains whether a COVID-19 patient has died because of the coronavirus infection or some pre-existing ailments. The panel had examined 105 cases last week, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had said. However, on Saturday no state government official elaborated on the number of deaths which were examined by the audit committee.

Eight patients admitted to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, following which its medicine and gynaecological wards were shut, health department sources said. Six of them are women aged between 18 and 32 years, who were admitted to the gynaecological ward of the hospital last week. All of them have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital.