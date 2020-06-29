Coronavirus vaccines latest update: How far development of different COVID-19 vaccines has reached

Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and Moderna Inc vaccine have come out on top.

Coronavirus vaccines latest news: Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has broken out, many eyes are set on the timeline for vaccines. After six months of COVID-19 outbreak across the countries, as many as 13 vaccines are currently being tested and are under different phases of clinical trials. According to a report by The Indian Express, Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and Moderna Inc vaccine have come out on top. Here is a list of all the vaccines that are being made for the novel Coronavirus.

COVID-19 vaccine status around the world

Leading in clinical trials among all vaccines, the University of Oxford’s candidate, AZD1222, also known as AstraZeneca is under second phase of trial and will soon go into its third phase of clinical trials.

Moderna sponsored MRNA-1273 is currently under the second phase of clinical trials which is done by the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institution.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also sponsoring various trials done across Europe for the candidate BNT162 which is in the first and second phase of trials.

Another one- Inactivated Vaccine which is sponsored by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and China National Pharmaceutical Group is also under first and second phase of clinical trials.

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and China National Pharmaceutical Group are also sponsoring another vaccine candidate- BBIBP-CORV that is going into the second phase of trials.

CanSino Biologics’ AD5-NCOV candidate is also under testing and will soon move to the second phase. The trials are being conducted by Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, China.

The Centre for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City and the University of Pennsylvania are also conducting phase one trials of Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ sponsored INO-4800 candidate.

Novovax is also coming up with a vaccine called NVX-COV2373 which is under pre-clinical phase.

Sinovac too has started clinical trials of its Coronavirus vaccine named as CORONAVAC which is ready for the second phase clinical trial.

CureVac’s MRNA-based vaccine is also under phase one of clinical trials.

The Imperial College of London is developing a Self-Amplifying RNA vaccine which is in its pre-clinical phase as of now.

Johnson and Johnson has also involved itself in making Coronavirus vaccine named AD26.COV2-S which is in a pre-clinical phase.

Among all the vaccines that are currently under development, the World Health Organisation believes that Oxford University-AstraZeneca has more global scope when compared to others. It further stated that Moderna’s vaccine is also not far behind from AstraZeneca.