Coronavirus vaccine: Will central govt have Rs 80000 crore to vaccinate every Indian over next year, asks Serum Chief

Even as the race for getting an effective Coronavirus vaccine is on, Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Adar Poonawalla has asked whether the Government in India would be able to garner Rs 80000 crore over the next one year to provide Coronavirus vaccine to every individual in the country. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said getting the financial resources to buy and distribute the Coronavirus vaccine to every individual would be the next big challenge of the pandemic.

Quoting the amount of Rs 80000 crore, the Serum Institute’s chief said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would need to spend as much money to buy and distribute Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in the country.

Explaining the need to ask questions on the financial cost of Coronavirus vaccine, Poonawalla said that he was asking the question because sound planning would guide domestic as well as international vaccine manufacturers better in terms of procurement and distribution in the country. (To be updated)