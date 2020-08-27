Coronavirus Vaccine: US-based Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shows similar effectiveness among old, young age groups

Results of Moderna’s vaccine have so far shown that older people were found to be more vulnerable to the highly contagious disease. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update, COVID19 vaccine tracker: US-based Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown similar effectiveness in older participants as well as younger volunteers. The US biotechnology company has claimed that its potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been able to trigger an immune response in varied age groups from 20 years old to 56-year-old and above. The findings are from Moderna’s additional early phase human trial of the vaccine candidate. Moderna has also revealed that as of August 25, as many as 15,239 participants have been enrolled for phase 3 human trials of the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine candidate of Moderna and National Institutes of Health (NIH) is one of eight vaccines that are undergoing phase 3 human trials.

Results of Moderna’s vaccine have so far shown that older people were found to be more vulnerable to the highly contagious disease. However, Moderna said its vaccine has been able to protect old and younger adults against coronavirus. The vaccine candidate has also appeared to be well tolerated.

On Thursday (Indian Standard Time), Moderna has made a presentation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) August Meeting. Moderna has stated in its presentation that “At the 100 µg dose, mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well-tolerated in all age cohorts. At the 100 µg dose, mRNA-1273 induced consistently high levels of neutralizing antibody titers in all participants in the 56-70 (n=10) and 71+ age cohorts (n=10); titers were 2-3 fold above those seen in convalescent sera. mRNA-1273 elicited Th1-biased CD4 T cell responses in the 56-70 and 71+ age cohorts. Neutralizing antibody titers and T cell responses in the 56-70 and 71+ age cohorts were consistent with those reported in younger adults.”

Moderna stated that Phase 1 Human Trials data have shown “Neutralizing antibody titers were observed in 100 per cent of evaluated participants across all age groups. In the pseudovirus (ID50) neutralization assay, at the 100 µg dose, mRNA-1273 induced consistently high levels of neutralizing antibody titers in all participants in the young adult and older adult cohorts. In the live SARS-CoV-2 (PRNT80) neutralization assay in the younger adult cohort, the Day 43 geometric mean titer levels at Phase 3 selected dose of 100 µg were above those seen in reference convalescent sera.”