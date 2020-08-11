Coronavirus vaccine updates: Fund crunch hits WHO’s vaccine for all programme; 4 China firms in phase 3 trials

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine updates India Russia: Meanwhile, another Chinese vaccine candidate has entered phase 3 of the human trials. (Reuters image)

COVID19 vaccine progress, status: The World Health Organization has revealed that it needs a fund worth USD100 billion to provide Coronavirus vaccine to all. However, the global health body has claimed that not even 10 per cent has been raised so far. The fund is required for the WHO’s programme which aims at expediting the development and manufacturing process of COVID19 vaccine and make sure that the elusive drug is available to everyone.

Earlier in April, WHO had launched Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator programme. Under this programme, WHO was looking to accelerate the development, and production of Coronavirus vaccine, and at the same time intends to provide easy access to tests, treatments and vaccines for the highly contagious disease. The WHO had even invited nations to join the programme. However, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus has given hint that the progress on raising funds was not satisfactory.

Meanwhile, another Chinese vaccine candidate has entered phase 3 of the human trials. The experimental COVID19 vaccine candidate is being developed by Chinese firm CanSino Biologicals along with the Academy of Military Medical Sciences of that country. The phase 3 trials of the vaccine are commencing in Saudi Arabia. Notably, this is the only vaccine in the world who had received approval for usage albeit in the military ranks. The approval was given even before monitoring the Phase 2 results. This the fourth potential COVID19 vaccine candidate from China to enter the final stages of the Human Trials. Sinovac and Sinopharm from China have shown positive results.

Russia is planning to approve a coronavirus vaccine in a day or two. However, apprehensions are there over safety and efficacy of that COVID19 vaccine. Over 160 potential COVID19 vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical trials phase. 23 of them have reached the clinical trials and seven in final stages, phase 3 of human trials. In India, COVAXIN and ZydusCadila have made significant progress.