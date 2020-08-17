  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia to roll out vaccine by end of August, 1 in 2 Russian medics ‘distrust’ it

August 17, 2020

Coronavirus Russia vaccine update: Russian vaccine underwent phase-I and phase-II human trials testing in less than two months. The process to complete Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials usually take several months and sometimes years.

Coronavirus Russia vaccine update: Russia would roll out “World’s First Coronavirus vaccine” Sputnik V by the end of August even though one in two Russian doctors in that country ‘distrust’ the COVID19 vaccine. Russia had earlier announced that the vaccine would be available by September and mass inoculations would begin by October, as per Reuters report. However, over half of doctors fraternity have revealed that they won’t take the vaccine. Russian officials have already mentioned that that vaccine would be administered to frontline healthcare workers and teachers, as per a report in the Moscow Times.

A survey was conducted comprising over 3,000 healthcare professionals. The survey results show that 52 per cent claimed they won’t take the new vaccine which is being developed by the Moscow-based state-run Gamaleya institute. Out of the 52 per cent of Russian healthcare professionals, 66 per cent mentioned insufficient data proving the vaccine’s effectiveness and 48 per cent claimed that it developed “too fast.” Out of the more than 3,000 healthcare professionals surveyed, only 24.5 per cent are ready to get vaccinated, the Moscow Times report said.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Russian vaccine for novel Coronavirus has been produced, as per a Reuters report. While Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Sputnik V has “sustainable immunity”, criticisms and apprehension have been raised around the world since the approval was given without completing the phase 3 Human trials. Last week, Phase 3 human trial for the Russian vaccine began. The Russian vaccine underwent phase-I and phase-II human trials testing in less than two months. The process to complete Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials usually take several months and sometimes years.

Over 160 vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical or clinical trials. Only eight had managed to reach the final stages and phase-III of human trials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that three vaccines are being developed in India and positive results would come out soon.

