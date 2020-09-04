Coronavirus Vaccine update: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is in ‘very advanced stage’, final results expected in October

Coronavirus Vaccine news, update: Pfizer’s statement has come after US President Donald Trump announced that a vaccine could come before the November 3 US Presidential election.

Coronavirus Vaccine news, update: Coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech is in a “very advanced stage” and the US-based drug-making company would be able to ascertain by the end of October whether the coronavirus vaccine they are developing is safe and effective, said Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s chief executive, Dr. Albert Bourla. If the safety and the efficacy of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine are established, then the company would seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration Administration (FDA). Subsequently, the company will apply for an emergency license, as per media reports.

Pfizer’s statement has come after US President Donald Trump announced that a vaccine could come before the November 3 US Presidential election. The US drug regulator has already indicated that it would consider applications for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines even though the phase-3 human trials are not completed.

Meanwhile, on August 20, early data of Phase 1/2 of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate has shown positive results. Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate is undergoing trials at more than 120 clinical trial sites in 3 countries including 39 sites in the US alone. The phase 2/3 clinical trials will witness the enrolment of volunteers up to 30,000. So far, over 20,000 participants have enrolled, Pfizer stated in its website. Pfizer has already been working with several governments around the world to provide and distribute the vaccine candidate when it is approved. On July 20, Pfizer entered into an agreement with the UK, on July 22 with the US, in July with Japan, and on August 5 with Canada.

Pfizer said that it was scaling up to manufacture and supply the COVID19 vaccine if approved. Pfizer has more than 40 wholly owned sites and over 200 suppliers globally.